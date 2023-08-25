LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several task forces coming together on Friday to make an arrest in Lima for a murder case out of Alabama.
A U.S. Marshal's Task Force based in northern Ohio, along with the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, arrested 19-year-old Alyssa Stewart. She was wanted by a police department in Alabama for the October 2022 murder of Treyvous Cobbins. Stewart's arrest marks the fifth one made in this case.
U.S. Marshal's offices in Alabama put out a warrant for Stewart's arrest back in May and through their investigation, they found out that she was hiding out in Lima. She was discovered in the 1100 block of Knollwood Drive and was arrested without incident.
She is currently in the Allen County Jail and will be held there until she is extradited back to Alabama to face her pending charges.
August 25, 2023 Press Release from U.S. Marshal's Service: Lima, OH – Earlier this morning, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) along with the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force arrested Alyssa Jewel Stewart, 19. Stewart was wanted by the Andalusia Police Department, located in Alabama, for murder.
Stewart is the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Alabama. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) previously arrested: Derrick Demetrius Thomas, 20, Le’Morion Lorenzo Fantroy, 20, and Siyonesty Marchalle Gill, 19. A fourth suspect, Teddy Donnell Cozart, 20, was arrested by Indiana State Troopers in May of this year.
In May 2023 a warrant for murder was issued by Covington County for the arrest of Alyssa Stewart. Investigation by the GCRFTF into the whereabouts of Alyssa Stewart began almost immediately. Recently, members of GCRFTF obtained a possible hiding spot for Stewart in Lima, Ohio. Today, the NOVFTF made contact at a home in the 1100 block of Knollwood Dr. in Lima and arrested Stewart there without any incident. Stewart will remain in the custody of the Allen County Jail until she can be extradited back to Alabama to face her pending charges.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Fugitives wanted for crimes of violence will find no hiding spots in northern Ohio, they will be caught and removed from our communities.”
Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous. Follow the U.S. Marshals on Twitter @USMSCleveland.
The NOVFTF Toledo Division consists of the following federal, state and local agencies: The United States Marshals Service, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Toledo Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.