U.S. Senate passes infrastructure bill, now it goes to U.S. House

The Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democratic senators in supporting the bill, including minority leader Mitch McConnell.
The bill includes more than $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, and broadband over the next 5 years. Supporters from both sides of the aisle said that after years of talk, it's time to start building.
"It's an investment in fixing up our roads, our bridges, our water systems, our railroads, our ports, our electrical grids, our broadband network and expanding that, and more,” says Sen. Rob Portman.
"It matters for small communities all over the state with small bridges over little rivers and creeks or culverts," says Sen. Sherrod Brown. "It matters for farmers getting their products to market. It will matter for broadband, it will matter in people's lives and this is what you elect us for. I am thrilled that this is going to happen."
The bill now goes to the House, where Speaker Pelosi has said she won't allow a vote until a $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill is also passed by the Senate. That bill, which would fund programs such as Medicare expansion, caregiver support, and a permanent child tax credit, is unlikely to get any Republican support.