UAW awards $10,000 scholarships to two local students

The United Auto Workers continue to help students get a good start to their college education.
The Richard T. Gosser Scholarship Awards Program has been awarding scholarships to the children of union members since 1962. This year, Region 2B is giving 12, $10,000 scholarships to graduates in Ohio and Indiana.
Locally, Caitlyn Maag of Pandora-Gilboa, whose father works for General Dynamics, and Emma DeLong from Lima Central Catholic, whose father works for Ford Engine Plant, were awarded scholarships. The program has given out nearly three million dollars in scholarships over the last 60 years.