UF pharmacy students and faculty making hand sanitizer for community

Pharmacy faculty and students at the University of Findlay stepping up to help out community organizations.
Hand sanitizer is being made in the College of Pharmacy labs at Findlay, after healthcare and public health organizations like the Blanchard Valley Health System reached out to the community about a need for donations. Of course, hand sanitizer was something on the list of things needed.
The dean of the College of Pharmacy says this was a win-win for the community in need and those that wanted to help out: "We had faculty and students in the pharmacy program who said, let’s make hand sanitizer," said Debra Parker. "We know how to do it, we’ve had in our labs, in past camps, and we’d never really placed a high value on it, but now there really is, so it’s something important that we could do."
Parker says that they are ready and able to make sanitizer for other organizations that may need it.
"We have enough ingredients on our campus that we can do a second distribution if we’re notified by our local authorities that they are in short supply," Parker said. "We’ve actually had another health system reach out to us and said if they can secure the ingredients, would we compound it for them."
The college of pharmacy has already made 10 liters of sanitizer so far.