Umbrella art to spread awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Umbrella art will soon be displayed in the Lima Mall to spread awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Crime Victim Services hosted the Umbrella Project in the Changing Seasons creative recovery peer group room.
Residents who attended the event were able to paint art on umbrellas that will be displayed at the Lima Mall during the first two weeks of April.
Special messages will be present on the umbrellas, showcasing stories of victims as well as positive messages to those who are suffering.
During their display at the Lima Mall, informational booths will also be set up in order to provide information on Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Lima Mall is located at 2400 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805.