WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - Unemployment numbers fall across west central Ohio in the month of April.

Unemployment numbers dip in our area for the month of April

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County dropped from 4.1% to 3.8%. Putnam County fell nearly 1% from March to April. Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9%.

Logan County fell a full percentage point last month and Hardin and Shelby County dropped .9% each. Overall, the state of Ohio went from 3.8% in March to 3.2% in April, which is slightly higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.1%.

