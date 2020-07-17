Unemployment numbers slowly decrease in Ohio

As more businesses and industries call back workers from the pandemic shutdowns the unemployment rate has been coming down.
While Ohio unemployment claims remain in the thousands, it is still lower than the peak earlier this year. Ohio’s unemployment number for June is 10.9% with just over 35,000 initial jobless claims last week according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The total number of initial claims over the past 17-weeks is just under 1.5 million which is more than the combined total of the last three years. The state reports that 94% of those have been processed with the last 6% pending. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County has been working with unemployed individuals to get them back to work in some fashion.
OMJ Allen County Executive Director Joe Patton explains, “Right now currently in Allen County, we have 1,700 jobs we’re recruiting for in the area. A lot of manufacturing and things like that are cranking back up. We are now looking for people to get back in the workforce. If they need assistance, they can reach out to Ohio Means Jobs and we’ll get them connected to a new position.”
Patton says they haven’t seen much of an uptick in the number of people getting assistance from their job coaches and associates due to some people receiving the extra $600 pandemic benefit. That extra money is set to expire on July 25th.