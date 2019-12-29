Unemployment rates in November decreased in West Central Ohio

Six out of 10 counties in West Central Ohio have experienced a decrease in unemployment rates from October to November.

According to Ohio Jobs and Family Services 27 of the county’s unemployment rates increased, 47 decreased and 14 stayed the same. Allen County went down point 2 points, Putnam stayed the same and Auglaize went down 4 points. Yet again, Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent. Paulding County had the highest unemployment rate in the region at 4.2 percent. Hardin County had the highest increase with 4 points. Overall the state of Ohio unemployment rate for November dropped 1 point.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.