Local county unemployment rates go up, as the overall state rate falls for January.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County has the highest rate in our area at 5.95, which is 0.7% higher than December. Mercer, Auglaize, and Putnam counties have three of five lowest rates in the state. Logan and Shelby counties also increased by 0.7%, Van Wert and Paulding counties went up 0.6%.
As West Central Ohio saw increases, the state as a whole fell from 5.6% in December to 5.3% in January. February numbers should be released in the next couple of weeks.