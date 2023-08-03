UnGarage Sale put on by Allen County Children Services gives families a chance to pick out needed items for free

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - People found some great finds at the Allen County Children Services' annual UnGarage Sale today.
Families were stocking up on clothes, toys, household items, and more. All for no cost. That's right, the un-garage sale is an opportunity that Allen County Children Services clients and the public to get a chance to pick out what they need at no cost as all items have been donated. Those taking advantage of the event are thankful for the opportunity.
"It's very helpful to be able to come and get stuff for the kids extra. It's awesome - it helps a lot," commented Barbara Hunnaman, 1st time at the UnGarage Sale.
"I can't afford to just go out and buy. My son's a year and a half old. So he's going through instant growth spurts every time I turn around. I can't afford to just go and buy him stuff every time. So it helps a lot," said Amber Farmer, who appreciated the opportunity.
Those in attendance also received a free meal from the Lima Police Department, as they grilled up some dogs to go along with chips and a bottle of water. This was the 17th year for the un-garage sale and administrators say it was the biggest to date. The UnGarage Sale was held at Allen County Children Services, located at 123 W. Spring Street in Lima.