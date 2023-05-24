Press Release from Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair: Lima, OH—The Union Bank Company has made a significant contribution to the Allen County Fair for Show Arena improvements. "On behalf of the Allen County Fairgrounds I want to thank the Union Bank for their generous donation for naming rights of the Show Arena. The Show Arena is the epicenter for a large majority of our junior fair kids to exhibit their projects and be rewarded for the hard work they put in each year. This donation will allow us to make improvements to this building that will enhance the overall aesthetics of the structure and make it a safer and more comfortable environment for our youth of Allen County to showcase their projects. Gracious sponsors like the Union Bank are what help give our outstanding youth in the greater Allen County community some of the best facilities in the state to display their work ethic and dedication," shares Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair Promotions and Operations Manager.
The Union Bank has historically supported the Jr. Fair of the Allen County Fair and this major donation will allow us to continue to maintain and improve the arena for future youth events. Dian Franks, AVP/Marketing Director, Union Bank Company, explains “As a community bank, and especially with our support of our Ag community, we have been a part of the Allen County Fair for quite a long time. It seems we’ve always helped with the Livestock Auction, so it just made sense for our name to be on the building. We’re extremely proud to support the Allen County Fairgrounds and know that our contribution will be used to benefit the community and so many 4H youth that will utilize the space.
The 2023 Allen County Fair will run from August 18th to the 26th. The Allen County Fairgrounds is one of the finest fair facilities in the state and is run by a full-time staff who manages a year-round event schedule. Through off-season rental of the grounds and buildings, the fairgrounds hosts the Ohio National Championship Motorcycle races, Max’s Trader Days and Water Dog Races and Rebel Run Car Show, in addition to a variety of craft shows, swap meets, gun shows, flea markets, concerts and horse shows. The Allen County Fairgrounds sees more than 500,000 visitors annually.