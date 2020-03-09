The United Steelworkers of Husky Refinery are preparing to vote on a bargaining package after more than a year of negotiations.
Members will be in information sessions for the next three days learning about the package. They will have the opportunity to vote on it on Tuesday and Wednesday. Steelworkers contract expired last April and have been in talks with Husky since March of 2019. Local 624 president says the package isn't what he hoped to see after all this time. He says negotiations primarily come down to working conditions and vacation flexibility.
"I've negotiated eight contracts and a strike and I've never seen this lack of urgency, so," Mike Edelbrock said, president of United Steelworkers Local 624. "When we get back to them we'll just say here's what we need to do. If we get those things done, we will and if not we'll have to keep plugging along. We don't have an intention of striking, we've been on strike before. We think we can get these things done at the table."
Voting results should be in Wednesday night. If the package is not passed Edelbrock believes the rolling extension will continue and they will go back into negotiations.