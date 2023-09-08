United Way Day of Caring 2023 sees community come together for one another

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day of caring all across the region, from filling cars with food to beautifying the area, to even maintaining trees.
The United Way of Greater Lima's Day of Caring swept across the area, with volunteers from different companies, and organizations, as well as just normal residents, coming together to help out one another.
The West Ohio Food Bank saw plenty of volunteers arrive in order to help families that need a little extra help to put food on their table.
"In my case, we can go out and buy groceries but I understand that some people can't," said Megan Nuckles, a volunteer. "So it feels great to be able to give them a hot meal at the end of the day so that they can feed their families."
"The best part about it is that in the end when the food is in the cars, everyone is very thankful, everybody is smiling and says thanks and really appreciates all that we are doing for them," said Craig Hohenbrink, Volunteer.
The help even led volunteers to Fassett Farms, which provides an equestrian therapy program for residents. The trails on the farm are in need of constant maintenance, and finding help was difficult for the farm.
"It's kind of difficult sometimes, especially since COVID hit," said Windy Evans, Farm Manager. "Everything has just been a little bit slower. but the big groups we really enjoy coming out, and getting things done during the day and just helping out overall."
That help came with volunteers from the Ohio State Lima WeServe program who are participating in the United Way of Greater Lima's Day of Caring having students take part in the event.
"I think that with service is that it starts now. So while you are in college this a great opportunity for them to learn different habits and opportunities that they are going to do for the rest of their life," said Justin F. Courtney, Director of Student Life at OSU Lima.
These students are feeling the reward of clearing trails for those who are seeking therapy through horse riding.
"It's another part of who I am. I like giving to the community, and now that I am part of the OSU Lima community, not only am I helping at the campus, but now I can help people that are at the equestrian farm," said Agape Anderson, a junior at OSU Lima.
"So helping out the community is really important to me. My mom runs a homeless shelter in Van Wert, Ohio," said Olivia Ramos, a student doing college credit plus classes at OSU Lima. "So whatever you can do to help is always going to at least help one person."