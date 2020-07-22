United Way of Greater Lima creates community fundraiser to support non-profits

You've heard of United Way's Day of Caring, but in the coming week they've put together their first-ever United Week of Giving.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many area non-profit organizations have been hit hard, whether that be increased expenses, lost revenue, or canceled fundraisers. So United Way of Greater Lima is putting on the week of giving starting Sunday from July 26 to Aug. 1.
You can go online and make a donation to one of 40 non-profit groups. And you don't have to wait until Sunday, United Way is accepting donations today.
"A lot of non-profits were really excited to partner together as a community because we've all been impacted and we all want to continue to serve the community to the best of our ability," said Derek Stemen, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Lima. "And this is just one way that we'll be able to do that."
To begin donating, you can visit unitedwaylima.org/weekofgiving .