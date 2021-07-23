United Way of Greater Lima hosting weeklong fundraising campaign

Many non-profit agencies are still trying to get out from underneath 2020 and the effects of the pandemic on their fundraising.
Next week the United Way of Greater Lima is holding a “United Week of Giving” to support the more than 40 non-profits to which they provide funding. These agencies support our friends, neighbors, and relatives during their times of need. Organizers are asking individuals to donate 21-dollars for the year 2021 to assist with services.
United Way of Greater Lima President & CEO Derek Stemen explains, “Just last year alone they provided over 42,000 services to this community. We’re really proud of the work they are doing and we just ask everyone to join us in our work as we fight for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in our community.”
You can find out more on their website unitedwaylima.org