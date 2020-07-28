United Way of Greater Lima kicks off Week of Giving campaign

After speaking with several non-profit organizations, the United Way of Greater Lima decided that it was time to lend a hand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and set up the "Week of Giving" campaign.
They're asking that people consider giving a $19 donation to the non-profit of their choice - and there are 40 different organizations to choose from.
Those with United Way say that during a pandemic is one of the times that non-profits need help from the public the most. "This is definitely an important time for nonprofits; we’ve seen a lot of them have had closures due to COVID, but even more importantly for our community, many of had increases in in demand for their services to be able to help the public," said Derek Stemen, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima.
One of the organizations under the Week of Giving is the Bradfield Center. They say costs have been up in order to keep staff and others safe, and have had to cut back on their programming. Receiving donations from the community would be a big help in getting things back to normal for the center.
"As we bring back programs, it’s going to cost us more to have those programs," said Kesha Drake, executive director at Bradfield. "For those that can give this week, it’s not only going to benefit us, it's going to benefit the community."
Another organization is Crime Victim Services; they've helped about the same number of victims so far this year as they normally would, but with the current situation, it's possible that the organization will see less grant money in the future, so they say donations are appreciated.
"It’s really the beginning of a financial problem, not the middle or the end," said CVS executive director David Voth. "We would really like to get as much money as possible, and our goal at this point is $4000. As of right now we’re about 7% along the way."
Participating in the campaign is simple; just visit the United Way of Greater Lima's website and click on the Week of Giving tab.