United Way of Hancock County continues cheer program

Cards from 2021 Senior Cheer program

Press Release from the United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH- Entering its third year, United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer program is back, accepting your uplifting cards, notes, art or small gifts designed to brighten the day of seniors living in local care facilities.

Classroom getting involved in 2021 Senior Cheer program

In the past year, United Way delivered about 1,800 items of Senior Cheer to seven participating care facilities in the county. That is more than double the 2020-21 season of cheer.

Making cards for 2021 Senior Cheer program

