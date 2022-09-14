Press Release from United Way of Hancock County:FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event.
“With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days of Caring this week, we have arrived at an especially exciting time of year for United Way of Hancock County,” said UWHC CEO, Angela DeBoskey. “We are thankful to our volunteers for coming out to continue spreading that positive ‘Difference Maker’ energy throughout our community.”
During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations. Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups. Volunteers then head out to complete projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, cleaning, construction and more. Last year, about 200 volunteers participated in fall Days of Caring.
UWHC’s campaign theme is “Difference Makers,” emphasizing the fact that each person can make a difference for vulnerable children, families and individuals in our community through charitable giving, advocacy or volunteer work. The campaign begins this week with a kickball tournament and runs through mid-November, with a fundraising goal of between $2 million and $2.2 million.
Days of Caring volunteers will be in action Sept. 19-21 during 4-hour shifts tackling 36 projects at 14 local non-profits. They will accumulate 640 service hours and contribute more than $19,000 of value to the community, based on the Independent Sector’s 2022 Hourly Value of a Volunteer Time estimate of $29.95.
This fall’s participating companies are Marathon Petroleum Corp., City Apparel, Blanchard Valley Health System, Whirlpool Corp., First National Bank of Pandora, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, the McComb Future Farmers of America Club, UIS Insurance & Investments, the Hancock County Democrats, and Gilmore Jasion Mahler, LTD.
“I am always inspired by our Days of Caring volunteers – their enthusiasm and the fantastic work they do to help our local nonprofits providing essential services to the community,” said Sarah Mayle, volunteer coordinator for UWHC. “My coworkers and I visit teams to thank them and make sure all is going well while they’re working. I always leave with a smile on my face.”