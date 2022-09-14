United Way of Hancock County Spring 2022 Days of Caring Service Event
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event.

“With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days of Caring this week, we have arrived at an especially exciting time of year for United Way of Hancock County,” said UWHC CEO, Angela DeBoskey. “We are thankful to our volunteers for coming out to continue spreading that positive ‘Difference Maker’ energy throughout our community.”

