Unity Elementary students receive gifts from local organization's "Give a Christmas"

Sixty-five students from Unity Elementary in Lima were adopted by The Community Action Program this year for their annual "Give a Christmas" initiative.
The children were given personalized presents outdoors to comply with health orders, but that didn't stop Santa Claus and the Grinch from paying them a visit.
To save for the gifts, members of the organization donate a little bit at every meeting throughout the year. Member and Councilman of Lima's 6th Ward, Derry Glenn, says it took extra work this Christmas, but they were able to get almost every item on the students' lists.
“I’m so excited about it. I appreciate everyone helping me out this year because it was a lot of work to put this together," says Glenn. "We got it together, and I’m so happy and blessed that these kids have an opportunity to get something for Christmas."
This is the 15th year "Give a Christmas" has been held by The Community Action Program.