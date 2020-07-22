University of Findlay announces safety guidelines for re-opening

Like many universities across the state, the University of Findlay has been thinking of ways to keep their students and staff safe as they return for fall classes on August 17th.
The university has released the Oiler Start Safe & Stay Safe plan, highlighting different measures that people should follow, mainly the school is asking people to wear masks, maintaining distance, and giving them an opportunity to monitor their health on a daily basis.
"We have a daily app that we’ve designed, and they can go in and very quickly enter their temperature and symptoms every day," said vice president of student affairs, David Emsweller. "It goes to our health center, and only the health center sees it, and then if something is flagged, someone from the health center will reach out to you and ask you more questions, with the goal being to help get you to see someone if you need to see someone right away."
Physical changes to some buildings including changing out drinking fountains and adding plexiglass panes has also been done.
Some classes may adopt a hybrid structure, where some people attend in person and others can attend online, reducing class sizes significantly.
"We’re really trying to keep to the 50 percent capacity in a room to allow for space," Emsweller said. "As you know, with hundreds of classes going on, it’s a bit of a daunting task to get it all scheduled, but every university is dealing with that, not just us."
School officials say that these plans are in place so that students can come back to campus in the fall, to give students the full experience of attending an in-person university.
"Part of going to college is being on a college campus, and having that experience," said Emsweller. "Granted, there are many people who take online courses and that’s what they do and choose to do, but you have a large group of students who want to come to college because they want to experience a campus. There’s a lot of education that goes on in a campus beyond what happens in the classroom, so I think it’s vitally important that students are back on campus - but we have to do it safely."
The full list of guidelines can be found on the university's website.