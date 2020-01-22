University of Findlay awarded computer science grant

The University of Findlay has been chosen as one of the schools to receive grant money from the State of Ohio.
The state is awarding the Choose Ohio First grant to 35 colleges and universities to support students in technology over the next five years. Findlay will be receiving around $350,000, which will go towards scholarships for their computer science program. Those in the computer science department hope that this will allow more students to come to the University of Findlay, to get involved with the training and networking that they can receive at the school, and pave the way for the future.
"The field of computer science will never go away; it’s taking on new iterations every year, every decade, the University of Findlay wants to be at the forefront of that, the state of Ohio wants to be at the forefront of that, so this is a great investment in the future," said Dr. Katherine Fell, president of the University of Findlay.
Currently, the university has 14 students who have been awarded the Choose Ohio First scholarship from previous grants. The most recent grant that the university received is the first to be given specifically for computer science majors.