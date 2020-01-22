University of Findlay brings in speaker to honor MLK

Racism isn't a black and white conversation, but it's one that was tackled at the University of Findlay in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"Daniel Hill is a great speaker, and he's really going to shake some minds today, and it's going to cause you to think," said Olinefe Akinmolayan, a student at the University of Findlay.
With Monday marking the 25th anniversary of the celebration of Dr. King, the University of Findlay welcomed author and Chicago pastor Daniel Hill to campus. "I think they value having honest conversations about different social issues with the focus really on race today," Hill said.
Conversations University of Findlay student Olinefe Akinmolayan is glad his university is having. "I think that it provides to the growth of the University of Findlay overall, because though he was a passionate earth shaker back in the day, his message still holds true today and I think its amazing that we continue to talk about it," Akinmolayan said.
Akinmolayan had the chance to introduce Hill, who is the author of 'White Awakening', a novel intended to help white Christians understand race and racism: "When I started to see racism kind of with a clearer sense and seeing how pervasive it was, it honestly was confusing for me that we didn't talk more about it in church spaces," Hill said.
Hill was just one of many ways the university not only commemorated Dr. King but also celebrated diversity - something Akinmolayan says is present at the University of Findlay.
"Having such a diverse population means we have a diverse set of ideas, and perspectives which help us grow overall and propel us into the future," Akinmolayan said.
A future he's excited to work towards in honor of Dr. King: "I'm just here to spread his message, and as more people come to attend this event, I think it's great to see that more students are becoming more aware of his impact on society."