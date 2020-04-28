University of Findlay chorale performs song virtually

By now, you've probably seen videos of singers coming together virtually to perform in this age of social distancing, and the University of Findlay did just that with their choir.
The choir was supposed to have a concert earlier this month, but with the campus closing, they were not able to perform.
The director of choral activities at the University of Findlay decided to bring the choir together over the internet so that they could sing together, while being at home, in different parts of the world.
"I realized that those people were not just in Findlay, not just in Ohio, many students had already left to go back to Brazil or Japan, some were in the United States - they all came together again on one screen, and I enjoyed it very much," said SeaHwa Jung, director of choral activities.
You can watch the entire performance on the University of Findlay's YouTube page.