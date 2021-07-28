University of Findlay counseling staff discuss prioritizing mental health

It was an announcement that many did not see coming -
Defending Olympic champion Simone Biles announced that she would be dropping not only out of the team gymnastics final but also the individual all-around competition in Tokyo.
She cited that she wanted to put her mental health first as the reason for her decision. "It’s okay sometimes to sit out even the big competitions to focus about yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and a person that you really are," said Biles in a press conference on Tuesday.
Biles is not the first pro athlete that has recently pulled out of competition for mental health reasons; tennis player Naomi Osaka did the same earlier this summer as she withdrew from both the Roland-Garros and Wimbledon tournaments.
So, with prioritizing mental health being something on many people’s radar, we asked a few local experts about how people can do the same, even if they aren’t an Olympic-qualified athlete.
"I think it’s important to recognize if you need to reach out to someone to get help if you’re at that space," said Kendra Bermosk, asst. director of counseling services for the University of Findlay. "Self-care is also really important, making sure that you’re taking time for yourself, you’re taking care of yourself, you've got those healthy boundaries and you’re creating space to be able to focus on your mental health or other needs."
With the pandemic, the counseling services at the University of Findlay have been busy, but they say that they’ve been able to make it work, and are glad that students are opening up about issues they might be having.
"We've had students reaching out, and it’s definitely been a challenge being on Zoom, but we still be able to meet their needs to the best of our ability and being able to do everything we can to help them through the pandemic and help them through with the resources that we have," said Courtney Hughes-Ksenich, a clinical counselor with the University of Findlay.
The counselors also recommend using a planner or schedule to block out times for self-care if needed.