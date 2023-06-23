University of Findlay gives high school students a chance to learn more about the pharmacy field

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Findlay is giving high school students a chance to find out if the pharmacy field is one that they want to pursue.
The 16th annual UF College of Pharmacy camp had 42 students from different high schools. These Juniors and Seniors took time to learn more about medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, compounding, therapeutics, and more.
”During this camp, we give them an opportunity to see what they could do with those skill sets and those interests.“ said Debra Parker, Dean for the College of Pharmacy at the University of Findlay.
Different hands-on learning activities as well as labs were planned for each student in order to learn more about the world of pharmacy.
“We give them the opportunity to work in labs, do chemistry experiments, get a little taste of what it would be like if you were a pharmacist and dispensing, and consulting with other prescribers,“ Parker explained.
Many students have signed up for the camp due to an interest in science, and being able to learn from not only professors and instructors but also students in the UF College of Pharmacy, gives them a clearer vision of what could be in store for them.
“I’m really interested in commercial pharmacy, like the pharmacies in Walgreens, I think that will be fun,” said Laynee Crow, a Liberty Benton student. “Being close to the community, and helping people that way.“
Seniors who are interested in attending the UF College of Pharmacy were able to learn more about applying for the college, as well as be eligible for scholarships to continue their education.
“The main thing that we want them to be able to take away from this is pharmacy something that they want to continue to pursue as a college major, or potential career,” said Parker. “Or if it's not, maybe there is another career in health care that interests them. This is to help them sift through that.”