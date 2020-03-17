The University of Findlay continues to be proactive in the face of the escalating situation with COVID-19. While our campus remains healthy and strong, we are closely following the directives of Governor DeWine and taking considerable measures to ensure we are doing our part to protect our students, faculty and staff.
At 4 p.m. yesterday, the University announced that classes will be held remotely for the remainder of the semester.
For a complete record of the University’s communications with the campus community and information on how UF is combatting COVID-19, please visit our Coronavirus Disease (COVID) Information webpage.