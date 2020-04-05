University of Findlay making plans and donating items during COVID-19 outbreak

A local University has been helping do their part during the COVID-19 outbreak. The University of Findlay had to shut the campus down because of the orders from the state, the faculty members helped develop their crisis management strategy to accomplice what needed to be done to comply with those orders, moving classes online and students off-campus. With no students in the near future, the university decided to donate some much-needed items to people on the front lines of the crisis.
“We actually took all of the supplies that we were not using, because classes went online, we donated, it was probably close to 5 pick-up truckloads full of different PPE’s for our different hospitals,” says Kevin Smith, UF Director of Environmental Health and Safety. “I think if everyone can come together and think that way we can help support that demand.”
As the weeks will turn into months dealing with the outbreak, Smith says there is one thing that is key for the universities and for businesses that have been impacted of the pandemic.
“Communication is number one,” adds Smith. “So when this gets lifted there is going to be an adjustment there. So you just need to keep people posted and have something in place when you start to filter people back into their regular work routine.”
Smith also recommends that businesses develop a plan when everything starts to look like it will return to normal, so they can be prepared for whatever the situation could look like.