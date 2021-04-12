University of Findlay offers student centered vaccine clinics

The University of Findlay has been working to get their students vaccinated before the end of the semester.
The school had their third student vaccination clinic on Monday. 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were delivered to the college to be given out over four sessions. Students studying health professions, including nursing and pharmacy, have helped administer the shots. All UF students should have received an email to sign up, making the process as easy as possible.
“You can just come in here and make your appointment, and then you just get vaccinated," says Senior Kory Henthrone. "You sit for 15 minutes and then you’re out. It’s very convenient, very nice.”
Tara Smith, the University of Findlay Director of Health Services explains, "It’s easier when they’re on campus to just come in and get a vaccine. Then we’ll be able to hopefully hold commencement. If the majority of students can be vaccinated, it’ll slow our COVID cases down and we’ll be able to get back to normal quicker. That’s the hope.”
The school’s next vaccine clinic for students is Wednesday, April 15 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex (1000 N. Main St., Findlay, OH). All students should have received an email with instructions on how to get the vaccine. Otherwise, they are advised to email the Cosiano Health Center at cosiano@findlay.edu.