University of Findlay Physical Therapy students helping the community with their wellness

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Findlay’s Physical Therapy students are helping area residents and testing what they have learned during their annual Wellness Day. This is the 6th year for the event which was started as a way for the students to give back to the community and practice all of their hands-on skills. The students manned various stations, from blood pressure tests and balance checks to teaching a Zumba class and people even got free massages. While physical therapy is mostly thought of as a rehabilitation treatment, the students say there is much more involved to what they are learning.
“We are learning to spot red flags for like serious injuries or illnesses. We are learning how to prevent injuries and preventative programs and we are also learning like post-op or after you have been diagnosed with an illness or injury how to take on your care from there” says Alli Jacobs, Physical Therapy Student. “I am just excited to see the community come together, to see people get excited about exercise and making healthy choices.”
“I really hope our students take away a love for our profession because what we do is life-changing,” adds Nicole Schroeder, Associate Chair of the Traditional Physical Therapy Program. “We are able to rehabilitate people, but we are also able to change a lifestyle and really help promote fitness and wellness and overall health. Which is great.”
Schroeder says her students work hard to get ready for the Physical Therapy Wellness Day and they look forward to continuing the event in the future.