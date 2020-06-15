University of Findlay resumes prospective student tours on campus

Staff at the University of Findlay are excited that Monday is the first day guests can begin touring the campus again.
Prospective students can now schedule in-person tours on campus where they will also speak with an admissions counselor and professor about life in Findlay. Groups are limited and tours will go one with one or two families. Students can bring up to three guests. All UF staff are wearing face masks and taking the necessary precautions. One staff member says it's important to see the campus in person as college is a big life decision.
"Because we have a beautiful campus to start with," Shawn Jordan said, director of undergraduate and transfers admission. "And it's a big decision maker for families just to know how comfortable campus is and what all they get to see. And all the hands-on stuff that they just can't see virtually, they're going to get to see that today."
Virtual tours remain an option for students. Both can be scheduled on the university's admissions website.