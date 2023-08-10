University of Findlay welcomes incoming freshmen at the 100th annual arch ceremony

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Findlay welcomed its newest class of freshmen with their 100th arch ceremony.
Over 600 freshmen walked under the arch and through a crowd of applause from parents and university faculty to kickstart their college careers. The tradition dates back to 1923 when the arch was donated by the family of the late Findlay College graduate and faculty member Caddie Griffith. The arch ceremony is so important to campus culture that students have a superstition about walking through it outside of the beginning of the year ceremony and graduation day.
"The students are careful not to walk under the arch between entering and exiting upon graduation. The campus lore is that they won't graduate. Of course, I don't believe it, but they believe it. And it adds a special note of joy, I think, for them to be able to walk freely out of the arch when they have completed all of their work," explained Katherine Fell, the president of the University of Findlay.
The ceremony is full of mixed emotions from families, both sadness seeing students leave the nest, but also excitement for what's next.
"I'm super excited that she's here. She picked a school she's really excited about. But I'm also mom-sad. I want her to go but don't tell her, I don't want her to go, I'm not ready for it," said Jennifer Reck, who sent off her firstborn at the ceremony.
"Very nerve-wracking. I am excited because it's always been my dream to be a vet. But very nervous. All the people here supporting everyone, it's exciting but very scary," said Jennifer's daughter, Gabrielle Reck, an incoming freshman majoring in pre-veterinary studies.
So many students refuse to walk under the arch outside of ceremonies like this that the university had to install sidewalks going around it in 1990.