University of Findlay welcomes new Oilers to campus

The University of Findlay gained some new Oilers today (Thursday) as they start their welcome weekend. Move-in day welcomed over 1,000 new students to campus.
It’s a bittersweet day for parents who are sending off their kids to college. New students at Findlay collected their dorm keys and set up their home for the next four years.
“Part of me wants to hold on, but you know, you got to let them venture off and learn and live, so it’s a bittersweet moment, says Bianca Anderson.”
Anderson is the mother of Jamonte Murray, a freshman at the University of Findlay from Cincinnati. Murray’s decision to attend Findlay was mostly because of the football coaches and their support. Even Anderson says that the staff gave her a piece of mind about sending her son there.
“I can really feel like they actually care about him and his well-being so that puts me at a better place to be able to let him go,” says Anderson.
While Murray hopes to excel on the field, he’s also excited about starting classes. He is turning his passion for sports into a career at the University of Findlay, where he will be studying physical therapy.
Murray says, “I’m actually excited, but I’m kind of disappointed because they pushed our season back, but it’s fine. I mean, we’re here for school so I’m just ready to start my school so I can get into my career.”
The only thing left for new students to do is the Arch Ceremony. It’s a tradition at the University of Findlay that all new students march in procession underneath the arch leading onto campus.
The traditional Arch Ceremony is set to take place Friday afternoon.