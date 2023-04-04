University of Northwestern Ohio is raising awareness of sexual assault

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the University of Northwestern Ohio is highlighting the problem in our community.
A display in the Dr. Cheryl A. Mueller Library showed clothing that local sexual assault survivors wore during their attacks. UNOH's counseling center and Title IX office have partnered to create a month full of educational and interactive ways to address sexual violence. University advocates hope this will show students that sexual violence can occur with people of all ages and gender.
"It represents young children all the way up to the elderly. And it is to help with victim blaming because unfortunately, we have a tendency in our country to say that sexual assaults are blamed on what they're wearing. What they were doing. And this just goes to show you that that's not necessarily the case," said Danielle McClure, UNOH Student Title IX director.
The next event UNOH will host is Cookies & Consent. Students, faculty, and staff are welcome to come to Racer Stadium, grab a cookie, and learn more about consent from Crime Victim Service representatives.