voting

Here is the unofficial election results for Van Wert County for the November 2021 election.  Click on the PDF to see all of the results.

Download PDF Van Wert Unofficial Results click on PDF for results

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.