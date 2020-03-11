UNOH announces plans for students in wake of coronavirus

UNOH is now one of dozens of other universities across Ohio that will be suspending classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All throughout this week, university president Dr. Jeff Jarvis has been in and out meetings regarding how the university will move forward with protecting students and faculty against this virus.
He made the decision to suspend classes after receiving advice from the CDC, Ohio Health Department and Governor Mike DeWine. Classes will continue until March 19, but the university itself will remain open. Outside athletic activities will not be affected, but indoor ones have been suspended. The university president says this was the best option to keep everyone safe.
“The main thought is the safety over everyone and what we have to do and plan for to protect the spread of the coronavirus, protect our students, faculty, and staff so that’s been our main mission,” said Jarvis.
Jarvis says the students were initially scheduled to come back from spring break as of the first week of April. But, everything is contingent upon how everything goes with the coronavirus.
Letter from Dr. Jeff Jarvis, President of UNOH - 3/11/2020
March 11, 2020
Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,
The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Cabinet, in conjunction with the Emergency Response Team, continues to update our plans and protocols in consultation with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Governor’s Office, as well as local and regional agencies. While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Allen County or northwest Ohio, we are choosing to join other universities around the state in being as proactive as possible to slow any potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
After receiving guidance from the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the University of Northwestern Ohio will be suspending face-to-face instruction after Thursday, March 19, 2020. Classes will continue on campus as scheduled through that date. This date will allow students to complete their current coursework prior to spring break.
During the coming weeks, we urge all students to make choices that are best for their own personal health situations. Faculty have been guided to be flexible regarding class attendance during this time. Student Activities at Racers Station have been suspended. The Indoor Athletic Complex will be closed to student use. Food Services will continue as a grab-and-go service only. Students are being advised to limit travel and refrain from gathering in large groups and practice social distancing.
Previously planned university-sponsored domestic and international student trips for internships, learning experiences, or conferences have been suspended. Only approved, essential business travel will be permitted.
Outdoor athletic competitions will continue at this time, indoor athletic events have been suspended.
The University remains open for operation. University employees are required to report to work as usual. University Cabinet has been directed to work with supervisors and managers on making flexible accommodations for employees.
Students residing in University dorms may remain in their residence. Cleaning supplies such as disinfecting wipes and sprays are available for their use from the Housing Office.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will communicate updates as soon as information becomes available. Continue to check the UNOH News Center and your UNOH email for announcements.
For detailed information on precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit the UNOH Coronavirus website. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at the CDC website.
We will reevaluate these guidelines as more information becomes available.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis
President
University of Northwestern Ohio