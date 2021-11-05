High School students from all 50 states came to Lima to check out the University of Northwestern Ohio. On November 5th, the College of Applied Technologies held an open house for prospective students. The college is home to the high performance, automotive, and the robotics programs. Around 1,000 high school juniors and seniors and their parents took part in the event. University officials say it was good to see this many people come to Lima to check out what they have to offer.
“This is the first in about two years that we have actually had an in person open house,” says Don Lowden, the Dir. of Admissions for the College of Applied Technologies. “We have done this virtually the past two years, which it does give the students and their parents a chance to see the campus. But virtually it does not do it justice. Being here in person we are all executed here. The students and the families that are here, they are happy to be here as well. “
The high school seniors took test for a chance to win scholarships, with the top winners will get $20,000for their tuition to UNOH.