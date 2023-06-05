June 5, 2023 Press Release from Stephanie Malloy, University of Northwestern Ohio: The University of Northwestern Ohio’s 103rd annual commencement exercises will be held on Sunday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. A total of 762 graduates from the College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and Graduate College will be receiving 1,108 diplomas and degrees. There are 140 students who have earned two or more credentials.
There will be two different guest speakers featured at this year’s ceremonies. At 10:00 a.m., UNOH graduate Elysha Stapleton will address her fellow Racers. Stapleton was slated to walk in the 2022 ceremonies, but was diagnosed with POLG Related Disorder after experiencing a seizure in the winter of 2022. Stapleton was in the hospital undergoing care during last year’s graduation. A student-athlete on UNOH’s softball team, Stapleton considered dropping out, but after working with her coaches, professors, and classmates at UNOH, she found the strength in herself to complete her degree requirements. She’ll be spreading a message of hard work and determination to the Class of 2023.
The 1:00 p.m. ceremony will include a special presentation of an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree to Daniel Briggs, Jr.. As Founder and Chief Executive of numerous successful companies, Daniel Briggs brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors to drive innovation and growth. He is the founder and CEO of PMP Energy, an exclusive distributer and partner of NeoVolta, as well as American Energy and Solar, a top performer in commercial and residential solar installation with projects currently ongoing in 14 states. PMP Energy has twice been named “Top Performer – Renewable Energy Services USA” in 2020 and 2022. Mr. Briggs is also founder and Director of EOS Linx, the fastest growing Electric Vehicle Charging company in the U.S. with stations deployed in five states, thus far, and with over 15,000 locations under contract for future deployment. His dedication, commitment, perseverance, and drive to excellence serve as an outstanding role model for UNOH students.
The University Grand Marshal this year is Mrs. Danielle McClure. McClure is the Director of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness at UNOH and has been employed by UNOH for 20 years. M’Jahlee Thomsen is the Student Marshal for this year’s graduating class.
The 2023 University of Northwestern Ohio graduates represent 36 states, plus Puerto Rico, and 13 countries (Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, United States, and Venezuela).