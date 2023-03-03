LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Friday, March 3rd, the University of Northwestern Ohio hosted the Ohio FFA (Future Farmers of America) Association State Finals in the Agriculture Power Diagnostics Contest.
“This competition is put on by the FFA, it's a career development event. So the top students all across Ohio who compete at the district level and succeed there come here to compete at the state level for scholarship money at the University of Northwestern Ohio.” Explains Lauren Reinhold, a Diesel & Agriculture Instructor at UNOH.
The university awarded over $75,000 in scholarships to the teams who placed in the top ten. Those who participated in the contest had to undergo multiple stages of preparation to secure a scholarship toward their college education. Alvin Homier, a Senior at Miller City High School, says “We had to go through diagnostic procedures, and then we keep practicing at home just to get ready, get our mindsets ready for that, and today we came here and competed.”
During the contest, each team rotated through five different tractors as judges evaluated their communication skills and ability to systematically follow safety protocols, troubleshoot, and repair farming equipment. Competitors had three minutes to run a diagnostic and another 20 minutes to complete the two repairs they were required to find in each tractor.
“If you want to apply it to the real world, it's what a farmer, an agriculturalist, would be doing, hopefully, in their own shop to be able to save some cost. Of course, these students are in an agricultural education program here in the state of Ohio, where they're picking up skills in the agricultural industry with the eyes towards possibly a career in agriculture.” Comments Tom Oglesby, the CDE Coordinator for Ohio FFA
Jobs for mechanics within the agricultural industry are in high demand, and with their abilities to qualify for a contest such as the Ag. Power Diagnostics demonstrates each competitor is on their way to becoming one of the most talented technicians in the industry. “It's the idea of the confidence they'll build and the abilities they'll pick up. Also, it's that ability to think on their feet, and to problem solve, and to approach problems with a systematic process. Whether they're working on a tractor, they're working on anything else in life; those skills will apply. Some of these students may not go into an agricultural mechanic’s career, but the skills that they’re using here, that they’re picking up and developing, can be used no matter what they’re doing in life.” Continues Oglesby.
Clear Fork High School students Dawson Staley and Braxton Stillion demonstrated their ability to apply those skills. The two boys from Bellville won the State's Agricultural Power Diagnostic Contests, each receiving a $10,000 scholarship from the University of Northwest Ohio.