UNOH pays off nearly 350 students' debts

The University of Northwestern Ohio paid off nearly 400 students' debt to the university.
The university used a portion of the funds received from the federal government under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to clear $626,792.17 worth of student debt from 348 current and former students who attended UNOH during the pandemic. In addition to the debt owed to UNOH, the university also offered three rounds of grant payments to students who met certain eligibility criteria during the pandemic. They offered $1,000, $2,100, and $4,100 grants, which cleaned the slate of students to continue their education.
Stephanie Malloy, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at the university said, “It was important for us to give this money to the students that met all the requirements and that had a past due balance that might have just been a sticking point for them allows us to pay this off for them, allow them to continue their education which is why they came here in the first place. So getting this past due balance off the record gives them a fresh start and allows them to get out into the workforce and make their money back.
The past-due payoff was only applied to debt owed to the University and did not cover loans owed to outside lenders.