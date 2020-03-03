UNOH robotics receive second grant from PPG to boost the program

For the second year in a row, the University of Northwestern Ohio has been awarded a grant from PPG.
The PPG Foundation has awarded the Robotics and Automation Division a $15,000 grant. UNOH already has plans to continue to enhance the newly renovated robotics and automation lab. The money will go toward building a fabrication area with welding booths and new equipment. It will help kick start the industrial fabrication course that will be offered this coming fall.
"It is important for us to help develop good students so that they can come to either our company or other companies," said Deb Goldenetz, business process manager. "And we have many facilities around the world, so. Not only here in Lima, but we hope that they come to other facilities for PPG."
"We do a lot of things that a lot of people don't across the country, " Ben Frail said, Robotics and Automation Division Head. "We're one of the few universities that actually tear down the robots and show the students how to do that safely. Along with all of the hands-on abilities that we teach these students, whether it be with the automation, the PLC's, the fluid power, programming the robots and adapting all of the technologies to those. We do a lot of things that are kind of cutting edge."
The robotics and automation program is still young, having been established in 2016.