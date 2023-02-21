Press Release from the University of Northwestern Ohio: The University of Northwestern Ohio is sending six College of Applied Technologies’ student ambassadors to the National Truck Equipment Association’s (NTEA) Work Truck Week. This year the Work Truck Week is being held in Indianapolis, IN from March 7-10, 2023.
The Work Truck Week is described as the must-attend industry event for companies and individuals within the work truck industry. The event is partially a trade show with more than 500,000 square feet of vocational trucks and equipment, paired with informational classes and seminars throughout the week. Attendees can interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers; find solutions to resolve technical issues, and talk shop with industry peers at special events and receptions.
UNOH and NTEA have partnered together for the past fifteen years during the Work Truck Week to allow students to attend the events as ambassadors. The students will help convention attendees and assist throughout classes and seminars. Students, by attending the show, will benefit from experiencing the new technologies in the industry, and be able to search for future employment opportunities. The students will even get the opportunity to participate and help coordinate the Ride and Drive event at the Green Truck Summit, where work trucks are being run on Natural Gas, Propane, Hybrid Electric/Hydraulic, and straight Electric Power.
The students attending the show are: Chase Motto – Winfield, WV; Wyatt Gates – Grand Junction, CO; Tyler Galpin – South Hampton, MA; Liam Cottrill – Powell, OH; Colby Price – Point Pleasant, WV; Charles Crilly – Chicago, IL; Students were nominated by their UNOH Instructors and selected following an interview process.