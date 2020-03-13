March 13, 2020
Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,
After receiving updated guidance from the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine late Thursday afternoon, the University of Northwestern Ohio will be suspending face-to-face instruction at the close of business Friday, March 13,2020.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Allen County or northwest Ohio. However, the Ohio Governor has recently announced a mandate closing all K-12 schools in the state beginning March 16, 2020. We are choosing to align with this closure directive. This is not an easy decision for us to make, but we must make the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff a priority.
Students in the Colleges of Business, Health Professions and Occupational Professions will receive communications from their professors regarding the completion of the quarter.
Students in the College of Applied Technologies will not be returning to classes until after spring break. Instructors will work with students regarding the recording of final grades for this session.
Students currently enrolled in online courses will complete their classes as originally planned on March 18, 2020.
Previously planned university-sponsored domestic student trips for internship experiences or conferences have been suspended. All athletic events have also been suspended. Only approved, essential business travel will be permitted.
The University will remain open on a limited basis. A minimal number of employees will be asked to report to work either in person or on a telecommuting basis. University Cabinet has been directed to work with supervisors and managers on flexible accommodations with all employees.
Students currently residing in University dorms may remain in their residence. Cleaning supplies such as disinfecting wipes and sprays are available for their use from the Housing Office. Students choosing to leave on-campus housing and return to their permanent residence during this time may leave their possessions in their dorm until face-to-face instruction resumes.
A decision about how and when classes will return to campus will be communicated at a later date.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will communicate updates as soon as information becomes available. Continue to check the UNOH News Center and your UNOH email for announcements.
For detailed information on precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit the UNOH Coronavirus website. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at the CDC website.
We will reevaluate these guidelines as more information becomes available.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis
President
University of Northwestern Ohio