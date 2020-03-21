UNOH transitions to online classes for spring quarter

UNOH is now among many other universities across the state to transition their face-to-face classes to online. Starting the Spring quarter of 2020, students in the College of Business, Health Professions and Occupational Professions will be taking courses online.
Students in the College of Applied Technologies who were already scheduled for technical classes will be taking general courses online instead. Those who have completed their general courses will be scheduled for their next technical course May 11. But that date may also change depending on the Covid-19 situation.
“We’re paying attention to what the governor is saying, we’re paying attention to what our local agencies are saying and we’re doing the best we can because for us the most important thing for us is the health and safety of our students, our faculty, our staff, so we’ll follow whatever guidance they give us,” said Stephanie Malloy, UNOH Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.
The spring quarter will begin in April.