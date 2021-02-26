Fantastic weather is on tap as we round out the work-week. Despite the cold temperatures this morning, temperatures will surge well into the 40s this afternoon with a partly sunny sky.
Changes will quickly roll in this evening. Scattered showers will break out over the area between 8-10pm, continuing through the overnight. The rain will be very light, with totals generally near a tenth of an inch.
The good news is that any rain will quickly exit by 9am Saturday! The day dries out and the skies brighten up for peeks of sunshine off and on through the afternoon. The day will have a spring-like feel as temperatures rebound to near 50°.
Sunday features the risk of a few showers, but we want to stress that a majority of the time will be rain-free. Despite hit and miss drops of rain, our temperatures will sky-rocket to the upper 50s. A localized 60° could occur!
Clouds and any rain will clear Sunday night, with a surge of cooler air and gusty winds Monday. New data is showing potential for wind gusts to exceed 40mph Monday afternoon. Lows fall to the teens by Tuesday morning, reminding us that it is indeed still winter. Tuesday looks sunny and much less windy. By Wednesday, another surge of 50° level-warmth returns! Forecast confidence by Thursday and Friday drops greatly. Long-range data is nearly 50/50 split between mild air lingering or a blast of cold air working in. What is our thinking? A glance at the teleconnections does certainly support a window of colder temperatures for the end of next week into next weekend, but it wouldn't last long. The forecast for now will reflect a cooler trend late in the week, but note the forecast is subject to changes.