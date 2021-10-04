A cloudy and mild start on this Monday with temperatures in the 60s. Expect another above normal day with highs in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to fire up, mainly after noon and before 8PM. Not everyone will see rain today, but the showers could be briefly heavy where they occur. The best chances will be north of U.S. 30.
Shower activity will gradually diminish tonight, but there is potential for patchy areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows will settle to around 60°...more typical for late August vs. early October.
Tuesday starts off cloudy with patchy fog and mist. However, conditions improve with some peeks of sun developing late morning and the afternoon. Isolated showers are expected, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.
Dry weather should last into early afternoon Wednesday with highs hitting the upper 70s. However, scattered rain and storm chances will pick up later in the day from south to north. Thursday and Friday are likely the most unsettled days this week. Scattered showers and storms appear likely as an upper low slowly works through the region.
The extended forecast shows drier weather returning for the weekend. Temperatures look to actually trend warmer and could reach 80° Sunday and Monday.