Unseasonably warm year-end temperatures in Lima

The unseasonably warm temperatures in Lima have people excited to be outside. There was no white Christmas this year in Lima, but people enjoyed the warm weather just the same. The high for the past couple of days have been in the mid-’50s, so people are taking advantage of it.
"Normally we’re outside building snowmen-- you know if it snows, but most of the time it’s just sitting inside with a blankey and watching T.V.," says Brent Burgess, who lives in Lima. "So this is great to be able to get out and get some activity going."
Burgess and his kids were playing at the brand new playground in Lincoln Park. This is the first all-abled and inclusive playground in Lima, and it officially opened just two weeks ago. Other kids were seen playing at the playgrounds in Faurot park as well.