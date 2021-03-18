Expect unsettled conditions for our Thursday with widespread showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. A wind advisory is in effect from 8AM to 11PM. Wind gusts of 40-50mph will be possible. A few areas could see a short period of wet snow before the moisture exits this evening. Accumulation will be unlikely. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s later today.
All of this active weather will quickly shift away from the area Friday. Winds will remain quite breezy, but skies will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will be chilly, only reaching the low 40s.
The weekend looks fantastic! Winds will finally settle down into the 5-10mph range and skies will be clear and sunny. A nice warming trend commences as well. After a frosty Saturday morning, highs soar to the middle 50s by afternoon. Sunday should reach 60° or slightly better for most areas.
A very mild weather pattern looks to take hold for much of next week. Temperatures will be more typical of middle April compared to late March. Shower chances will increase starting late Tuesday and onward into late week.