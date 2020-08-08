Upcoming event: School supplies and uniform giveaway in Lima

6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has partnered with Bella Notta’s Pizza in Lima for a back to school uniform and supplies giveaway.
This is the 8th year that Glenn has organized a giveaway for students before they head back to school. This year because of COVID-19, it will be a drive-thru style giveaway in front of Bella Notta’s on S. Main St. in Lima. He is hoping to provide supplies and uniforms for every student who needs it.
“We try to give every kid some kind of school supplies so they can get back in school," says Glenn. "I’m excited about this, we continue and try to help out our kids, and the kids are very important in our community to get back in school. No matter if they’re home-schooled, they’re still going to need school supplies.”
Glenn says that donations ran short this year because of the pandemic, so he is still asking for donations of any school supplies. He says you can drop the supplies off at Bella Notta’s, or contact him directly at 419-905-9572. The giveaway starts Sunday, August 9th at 2 pm.