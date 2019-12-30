Free New Years Eve cab rides home for Allen Co. residents

If you live in Allen County you can have a free designated driver on New Year’s Eve thanks to a long time Lima business. O'Conner-McLaughlin Insurance has teamed up with Black and White Cab Company to offer free rides back home from bars. On average the program helps around 75 to 150 people a year.

Free New Years Eve cab rides home for Allen Co. residents

O'Connor-McLaughlin started this service back in the '70s to make the roads safer and the call you make to Black and White Cab 419-222-6161 could do just that.

Steve Shanahan of O’Connor-McGlaughlin Insurance says the free rides will start around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and go until 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Reminder, they will not take you to a party, the service will only to get back to your Allen County home safely after celebrating.

 Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.