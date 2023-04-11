Update on the Veterans Wall of Honor project at Lima City Schools

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools continue to raise funds to honor their graduates who served in the military with a long-standing monument.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman visited the Lima Kiwanis Club to talk to them about the Veterans Wall of Honor project. The wall will be built at Lima Senior and will recognize the veterans who went to school at Lima Senior, Central, and South schools. The cost of the project is around $75,000 and they are looking for people and organizations to help raise the money to help get it built. When it is constructed, it will be a reminder to students of the sacrifices made by those who came before them.
"We really felt that it was very important that we honor them," says Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent. "One of our Spartan grads is in charge of the Veterans Affairs here in Lima, so that was a vision for her too, was to be able to do this for our schools, our high schools, and for our community members."
If you would like to help make this vision a reality, log on to the limacityschools.org and click on the community tab to find out how you can contribute or get a veteran's name on the wall.